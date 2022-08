Gregory Gaylor, 71, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and former resident of Brighton, Colorado. Following Cremation, a Rosary and Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.