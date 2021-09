Harold Lee Ogden

Harold Lee Ogden, 76, passed away on September 10, 2021 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on October 10, 1944 in Green River, Wyoming; the son of Curtis Wendell Ogden and Alice Arlena Marlow.

Survivors include his son, Nathaniel Ogden; and three brothers, Gene, Curtis Wayne, and Robert Ogden.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother John Ogden.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at his request.

