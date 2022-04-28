Harold Raymond Roach Jr. (February 23, 1957 – April 25, 2022)

Harold Raymond Roach Jr.

Harold Raymond Roach Jr., 65, of Eden, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at his home on April 25, 2022.

He was born in Sacramento, California on February 23, 1957, to Harold Raymond Roach Sr. and Joann Faith Reed.

He graduated from Farson-Eden, Wyoming, in 1977 and enlisted in the Army, where he served until 1980.

After serving in the Army, Harold enjoyed his time farming and ranching. He later began over-the-road truck driving, of which he shared many stories about his time traveling the country and all the wonderful food he got to enjoy.

Harold met the love of his life Sheri Marie and they married in September 2005. They spent 15 wonderful years together cooking, taking care of their farm and pets, and loved spending time with family and friends. Harold also enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and storytelling.

He was preceded in death by both parents, sister Gail, and wife Sheri Marie.

Survivors include one brother, Hal Roach; two sisters, Glenda Benavidez and Gloria Linn; three daughters, Karen Dominguez, Crystal Lucero (Bert Lucero), and Andrea Uhrig (Lucas Uhrig); eight grandkids; five great-grandkids; and several nieces and nephews.

He will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Eden Valley Community Center on May 7 at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided after the service.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.