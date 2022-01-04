Harold Victor Scott Jr. (March 27, 1956 – December 25, 2021)

Harold Victor Scott Jr.

Harold Victor Scott Jr., 65, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on March 27, 1956 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Harold Victor Scott Sr. and Hazel Bee Riley.

Harold attended schools in Rock Springs, WY and Chicago, IL. He worked as a truck driver and mechanic for Wood Field Ford until his retirement in 2012.

He loved model trains, Star Trek, martial arts, motorcycles, and above all else, Harold loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his sons Damien Scott, Darryl Scott; daughters Jamie Lynn, Amber; brother Dale Scott; sisters Tina, Dennise; and grandchildren Makalya Goodlow, and Carlos Rodriguez.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Hazel, son Daniel Scott, sister Lisa, and brothers James, and Gary.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.