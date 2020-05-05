Harold Walker (May 15, 1928 – April 24, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — Harold Walker, 92, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Sage View Care Center following a lengthy illness. He was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming, and former resident of Hico, Texas.

Mr. Walker was born in Hico, Texas, on May 15, 1928, the son of Ralph Henry Walker and Lena Gordon Walker.

He attended schools in Hico, Texas, and was a graduate of Hico High School. Mr. Walker also attended Railroad Telegraph School in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Mr. Walker married Barbara Martin on June 4, 1959, in Sacramento, California.

He was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Walker was drafted on August 13, 1950, and began training at Ft. Benning, Georgia on October 11, 1950. He went to radio school at Ft. Gordon, Georgia, and departed overseas to Germany in July of 1951 in the 4th Infantry Division Signal Corporation as a radio operator. He returned to the United States in September 1952. He received a release from the Army in September of 1952 and was transferred to the inactive reserves until September 1956 when he received his honorable discharge.

Mr. Walker was employed by Union Pacific Railroad Company as a communications relay officer, a wire chief, road service, and finally a locomotive engineer having worked for 41 years and retiring on August 16, 1989.

He was a member of the Union Congregational Church UCC in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Walker was a member of the BPO Elks Lodge, Mason’s, Shriner’s, and Rifleman’s Association.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Walker of Green River, Wyoming, two brothers, Buddy Walker of Texas, Ace Walker and wife Judy of Texas, one nephew, Richard Whittier, and wife Bonnie of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Robert Whittier and wife Shinobu of Japan, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, sister Peggy Jo Walls and two aunts.

Cremation will take place.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.