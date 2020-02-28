Harris Foster (February 1, 1942 – February 18, 2020)

Harris Foster, 78, passed away February 18, 2020 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for 27 years.

Mr. Foster was born on February 1, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York to Henry and Gladys Foster.

He graduated from Port Neches High School in Texas in 1959 and achieved a Bachelor’s Degree for mechanical engineering at Lamar Technical College in Beaumont, Texas.

Harris and Frieda Horton Trumble were married in Moose, Wyoming on September 4, 1982.

Mr. Foster worked at various refineries and power plants and as a project manager for Aramco and AT&T before retiring in 2002.

His interests included photography, guns, camping, traveling, various engineering projects, tinkering at home, and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include his wife Frieda of Green River; his daughter, Christi and husband John Lupher; brother, Alfred and wife Joyce Foster; granddaughter, Angela; grandson, Michael Lupher; step sons, Toby and wife Naomi, Chris and wife Kimly, Andy Trumble and wife Sharon; step daughter, Trudy Pogson and husband Chris; grandsons, Tyler, Tanner, Kyle and Graden Trumble; granddaughters, Breanne Weston, Shandryn, Jynese, Sovandy Trumble, Carly and Erin Pogson.

Mr. Foster was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Barbara Foster; son, Carey Foster; step-son, Zachary Trumble; and step-grandson, Scott Trumble.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River.