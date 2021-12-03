Helen J. Urutia (July 31, 1923 – November 14, 2021)

Helen J. Urutia

Helen J. Urutia, 98, passed away at Pacifica Senior Living Millcreek on November 14, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born on July 31, 1923 in Salt Lake City, UT; the daughter of Eldon Chariker and Dora Sorensen.

Helen was a 1940 graduate of the Rock Springs High School and worked at a number of businesses including Ben’s Foodliner, Mitchelson Insurance, and Robins Insurance in various roles until her retirement.

She married Fred Urutia in Green River, WY on January 16, 1950. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2010.

Helen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed spending her time volunteering at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. From 1991 to 2015, Helen donated over 10,000 hours of her time helping others.

Survivors include her daughters Teresa Urutia and husband Mark Keown of Paraparaumu, New Zealand, Lisa M. Tarufelli and husband Ronald of Rock Springs, Wyoming; grandchildren Blythe Urutia, Chelsea Keown, Laura Keown, Lauren Tarufelli, and Aidan Tarufelli.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred, brother Samuel Sorensen, and grandson Mario Tarufelli.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at her request.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.