Helen Mecca (September 17, 1925 – November 18, 2020)

Helen Mecca, 95, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Helen was born September 17, 1925 in Superior, Wyoming; the daughter of Mike Kufas and Sophia Angelovich.

She attended schools in Superior and was a 1943 graduate of Superior High School.

Helen married Pasco Mecca on September 7, 1946 in Kemmerer, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on January 2, 2009 in Rock Springs.

Mrs. Mecca was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and was also Greek Orthodox.

She enjoyed spending time and cooking for her family especially her grandchildren, crocheting, camping, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Doman of Hot Springs, South Dakota; Jackie Mecca of Reno, Nevada; three grandchildren, Bryan Moon and wife Pearl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Gregg Moon and wife Karen of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Brad Moon and wife K.C. of Rock Springs; seven great-grandchildren, Marcus Moon; Mikayla Robertson; Austin Moon; Morgan Moon; Trevor Moon; Tyler Moon; Trent Moon; two great-great-grandsons, Elliot Moon; Rylan Moon; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Mecca was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Sharon; two brothers, George Bobchalk; Andy Bobchalk; and four sisters, Mary Bobchalk; Katherine Mazane; Friada Clark; Zaggie Otto.

The family respectfully requests donations in Helen’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Private family services and interment will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com