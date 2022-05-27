Helen Sau-Tai Lew

Helen S. Lew, 80, passed away on May 21, 2022. She was surrounded by her family who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Helen immigrated to the United States in 1960 with her husband, David S. Lew. Through hard work, dedication, and sacrifice, the couple laid a foundation in Rock Springs and started a family together. Their roots grew over the years as they became proud business owners of the Renegade Cafe and parents to seven children. Eventually, the family tree grew to include daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and fourteen grandchildren.

Helen’s pride was in her home cooking, gardening, traveling, and most importantly, her family. Helen cared about the locals that frequented the Renegade Cafe. She was the person people could count on for a caring dose of reality and she was respected for it. When Helen was not chatting with locals and travelers at her restaurant, she spent time with her family. Helen is preceded in death by her parents (Bob and Mary Chan) and sister (Jean Pui Chun Low) and survived by her husband (David), sons (Wing, Frank, John), daughters (Tammi, Sally, Joyce, Penny), daughters-in-law (Mandi, Mishell, Katrina), sons-in-law (Arnie, Ed), brothers (Marlex, Glen, Don), grandchildren (Jett, Christine, Skye, Amanda, Madeline, Maya, Delaney, David, Ireland, Sofia, Jonathan, Emerson, Zacky, Ally), and many nieces and nephews.

Helen’s family will have services at Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Wednesday, one hour prior to service. The service will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Bunning Freight Station located at 603 South Main. Her family welcomes the community to attend the Celebration of Life to honor her life and her legacy.