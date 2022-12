Ida Marie Franc, 82, died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, WY. Private graveside services will be held and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.