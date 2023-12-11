Ida “Norma” Ferrero (September 30, 1925 – December 8, 2023)

Ida “Norma” Ferrero, 98, passed away at The Villa on December 8, 2023. Norma was born September 30, 1925, in McCurtain, Oklahoma, to Ida Jane Woodruff and William McKinley Stiles. She married John Joseph Ferrero, Jr. in Rock Springs, Wyoming on June 9, 1945. They had two children, John Ferrero and Theresa Ferrero Loisate.

Norma grew up in Oklahoma before making a life in Rock Springs. She worked several jobs before opening Norma’s Beauty Shop in 1966. She enjoyed painting, playing the organ, playing bingo, and gambling, especially taking gambling trips with her friends. She was an avid seamstress and crocheter, making many clothes and blankets for her family & friends. In her mid-90s, she crocheted dozens of blankets and shawls and donated them to local seniors. Even after she lost most of her eyesight, she would crochet from memory.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Ferrero, sister Marie Stiles, brothers Eugene Stiles and Percy Dean Stiles, and son-in-law Bill Loisate.

She is survived by her brothers Robert (Essie) Stiles and Kenneth Ray (Earlene) Stiles, both of Oklahoma and children John (Greer) Ferrero and Theresa Loisate. Grandchildren Gina (Terence) Davis, Andrea (JJ) Syvrud, William Loisate (Patricia Smith), Geno Ferrero, and Nunzio Ferrero (Tess Jensen). Great-grandchildren Rayden Davis, TJ Davis, Annika Syvrud, Giancarlo Ferrero, and Enzo Ferrero. Numerous nieces and nephews.

At her request, no services will be held.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Norma’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or a charity of your choice.

