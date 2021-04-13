Irene Medina (September 3, 1940 – April 11, 2021)

Irene Medina, 80, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for seventy years and former resident of Reliance, Wyoming.

Ms. Medina was born on September 3, 1940 in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico; the daughter of Demetro Medina and Amanda Trujillo.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1958 graduate of the Green River High School.

Ms. Medina worked at the Sweetwater County Courthouse as a clerk. She worked for the Sweetwater County School District #2 as a cashier for the luncheon program.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Ms. Medina loved spending time with family, teaching catechism, word search, reading the Green River Star and Rocket-Miner.

She enjoyed all holidays, especially birthdays and making them very special for her family.

Ms. Medina was a member of TOPS for many years.

Survivors include her son, John D. Maldonado III of Draper, Utah, two daughters, Amy Maldonado Tuttle and husband Jeff of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Cathy Maldonado Moser of Green River, Wyoming, seven grandchildren Madeline, Maldonado, Megan Poulson, Kelsey Tuttle, Kaylee Tuttle, Brittany Moser, Mikel John Moser, Trevor Moser; six great-grandchildren, Mila Pitayo, Evelyn Poulson, Ezra Poulson, Adilynn Moffitt, Brighton Moffitt and Dossen Moffitt, several nephews and nieces survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the church. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com