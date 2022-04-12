Isaac Newton “Newt” Brooks Jr. (September 6, 1969 – April 9, 2022)

Isaac Newton “Newt” Brooks Jr.

Isaac Newton “Newt” Brooks Jr., 52, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness. Newt was a life-long resident of Rock Springs. Wyoming.

He was born on September 6, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Isaac Brooks Sr. and Patricia Hower.

Newt attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. Newt spent many hours driving the drag and being social. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his four sisters, Elizabeth “Beth” Brooks and companion Vic Bertagnolli of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Cathy Garduno and husband Brian of North Salt Lake City, Utah; Jennie Jones and husband Terry of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Saima Mehal and husband Doug of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one uncle; Jack Hower and wife Barbara or Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins, three nieces, Justine Klarr and husband Derrick, Marianne Kaumo and fiancé Brittany Goergen; Patricia Jones; four nephews, Richard Kaumo; Matthew Purdy and fiancé JoAnn Adams; Derek Mehal; Dylan Mehal and special friend, Becky Alexander.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Richard Goetcher.

Cremation will take place, a Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com