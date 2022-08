Isiah Matthew Sanchez, 19, of Green River, Wyoming passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2022. He was born on April 2, 2003, in Taos, New Mexico, the son of Michelle Rose Sanchez. A celebration of life will take place from 1-4 pm, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River, WY.