Jack A. Podbevsek (September 5, 1949 – March 8, 2019)

Jack A. Podbevsek,”Noses Malone”, 69, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was born on September 5, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Jack G. and Arlene Podbevsek.

Jack graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1967. He attended the University of Wyoming where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Services. After school Jack was drafted into the military and was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas during the Vietnam War. He then moved to Cheyenne and worked in Social Services. After returning to Rock Springs he worked for McCurtain Motors for 9 years. In 1985 he was awarded top salesman in eight states selling over 100 cars. He treasured those times working with his long time, best friend, Jim McCurtain. Jack then moved to Phoenix, Arizona working in car sales and with Humana Insurance until the time of his death.

Jack cherished all music, especially soul and blues. Just ask Jack about a song and he had it. He enjoyed backpacking, fishing, bicycling and sports. He played in Little League Basketball, fast pitch baseball and taught girls church league basketball for the First Congregational Church UCC.

Survived by two sisters; Lisa Andicoechea and husband Jose, Laurie Gray and husband Delbert, two nieces, Nikole Andicoechea, Kilji Gutierrez and husband Joaquin, two nephews, Josh Andicoechea and Leontra Gray, three great nieces, Alexus Stadler, Jayleigh Stadler, and Jada Gray, two great nephews, Oaklan Jenkins, and Jace Gutierrez; also the love of his life, Maryanne Baker and many lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew, Tristan Jack Gray and his four-legged companion, Yogi.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the First Congregational Church UCC, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Jack’s memory be made to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

