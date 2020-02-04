Jack D. Hunter (August 23, 1950-February 2, 2020)

Jack D. Hunter, 69, of Green River, Wyoming passed away at his home February 2, 2020.

He was born August 23, 1950 in Montpelier, Idaho, the son of David Lawrence and Ruby Sizemore Hunter. He graduated from Pocatello High School with the class of 1968.

Jack married Carla Ann Bartlett on December 4, 1967 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was employed by Jim Bridger Power plant as a boilermaker for 31 years before retiring in 2015.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter.

Survivors include his wife Carla Hunter of Green River; sons, Troy Hunter and wife Kim of Elko, NV; Travis Hunter and wife Natalie of Wellington, CO; daughter, Tracie Fuss and husband Jason of Green River; brothers, Glenn Hunter and wife Nancy of Georgetown, ID; Danny Hunter and wife Lourene of Stansbury Park, UT; brother in-law, Steve Bartlett and wife Marella of Pocatello, ID; sister in-law, Cindy Myers and husband Mike of Pocatello, ID; grandchildren, Hauna & Ayden Hunter, Chantel Jacaway and husband Danny, Jachob & Abigail Fuss, and Brooks Hunter; great-grandchild, Huntley Jacaway, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Lawrence and Ruby Hunter, father and mother in-law, Carl and Nelle Bartlett, brother, Gerald Hunter, nephew, Jeff Hunter, great-nephew, Sidney Wallentine.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th N, Green River, WY. A viewing will be held 6-8 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 and one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River.