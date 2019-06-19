Jack D. Stainbrook (June 17, 1939 – June 18, 2019)

Jack D. Stainbrook, 80, of Rock Springs, WY, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, WY, and former resident of Jackson, WY and Evanston, WY. Mr. Stainbrook died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on June 17, 1939, in Jackson, WY, the son of John Joseph Stainbrook and Reva Rae Avery Stainbrook.

Mr. Stainbrook attended schools in Rock Springs, WY, and was a Rock Springs High School Graduate with the class of 1957.

He married Carolyn Ruth Mills on July 27, 1957, in Rock Springs, WY.

Mr. Stainbrook was employed by FMC for over 25 years having worked as a foreman. He retired in 1999.

His interests included fishing, hunting, camping and snow machining. He loved doing everything outdoors.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn Stainbrook of Rock Springs, WY, one son, Jeff Stainbrook and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, WY, three daughters, Julie Hamblin and husband Matt, Barbara Liddle and companion Gary Lewis and Lori Olguin and husband Casey all of Rock Springs, WY, one brother Greg Stainbrook and wife Joni of Rock Springs, WY; eight grandchildren, Jamie, Garth, Ty, Eric, Dusty, Jon, Josh, Jesse, Awnna and Austin, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Joan, one grandson Josh, and one great-grandson Jadin.

The family of Jack D. Stainbrook respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at home of his daughter and son-in-law of Lori and Casey Olguin, 3208 Ponderosa Way, Rock Springs, WY. Inurnment will be held at the Columbarium in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.