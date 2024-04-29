Jack “Dylan” Covington (November 19, 1990 – April 26, 2024)

Jack “Dylan” Covington, 33, passed away Friday, April 26, 2024, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for ten years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming. He died following a vehicular accident.

He was born November 19, 1990, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Glen Eldon Covington and LeeAnn McLain Covington.

Dylan attended schools in Green River and was a 2009 graduate of Expedition Academy. He married Misty Lee Bingham in Reno, Nevada, on May 4, 2017. Dylan worked for Fremont Motors for seven years as an Auto Technician. He enjoyed woodworking, playing pool, camping, and fishing, and was an avid New York Jets Fan. His daughter was the light of his life, and he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Misty Covington of Rock Springs, Wyoming; parents, Glen and LeeAnn Covington of Fort Bridger, Wyoming; one brother, Jace Covington of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Avelyn Covington of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one stepdaughter, Zoe Botz of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two stepsons, Matthew Botz Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Zane Botz of Rock Springs, Wyoming: maternal grandparents, Ray and Pat McLain of Green River, Wyoming; paternal grandparents, Eldon and Arlene Covington of Fort Bridger, Wyoming; several aunts; uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

