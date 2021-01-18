Jack “Raleigh” Robertson ( June 25, 1957 – January 11, 2021)

It is with so much sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our father, brother and dear friend, Jack “Raleigh” Robertson, 63, who passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Jack was born on June 25, 1957; the first child born to Delbert and Shirley Robertson.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1975. After graduation, he went on to the University of Wyoming where he obtained his Bachelors of Finance Degree.

Jack was employed with Rock Springs National Bank for several years.

Jack married Fay O’Rourke in 1984; they had two daughters that he loved very much, and later divorced.

Jack was a well-known virtual storyteller and self-taught historian of Rock Springs. His home was a museum tribute to the town. He had an amazing talent for art and genealogy. He loved and cherished all animals. Jack enjoyed riding his mountain bike, exercising, spending time with his lifelong friends, loved all things Wyoming Cowboys, and Elton John.

Jack became a grandfather in 2012 and again in 2014 to two granddaughters which stole his heart from day one. He resided in Rock Springs for the remainder of his life spending it with his loving companion Donna Plemel. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.

Jack is survived by his partner, Donna Plemel of Rock Springs; two daughters, Emily Lowry and husband Brad of Laramie, Wyoming; Sara Robertson of Loveland, Colorado; two granddaughters, Willow Kennedy; Zoey Lowry; two brothers, Jim Robertson and partner Penny Snow of Salt Lake City, Utah; Jay Robertson and wife Jenny of Rock Springs, two nephews, Isaiah Robertson; Carson Robertson; as well as several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Jean Rauzi; father, Delbert Robertson; special aunt and uncle, Alvira and Jim Bastalich all of Rock Springs.

“Gone from our sight, but never our hearts.” We love you so dearly Raleigh.

Following Cremation, services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com