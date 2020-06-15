Jackie Lee Hansen (May 6, 1961 – June 11, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 15, 2020) — Jackie Lee Hansen, 59, passed away on June 11, 2020, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, following a brief illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for 27 years and a former resident of California.

She was born on May 6, 1961, in Clanton, Alabama, the daughter of Mary Lurleen Easterling.

Jackie married Roy Ole Hansen Jr. on June 10, 1978, in San Diego, California.

She was the head of the family support group of the 1041st Engineer Co. from 1997-2000.

Her interests included gardening, crafting, camping, and fishing.

Survivors include her husband, Roy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; son, Roy Ole Hansen III of Rock Springs, Wyoming; daughters, Tina Miller of Louisiana, Stacey Fernandez, Erica Hansen, both of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Kelly Hansen of Riverton, Wyoming; sisters, Ellen Hobbs, Martha Martinez, and Margaret Roeser; and 13 beloved grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Alphire Verya Easterling; grandfather, James Easterling; brothers, Robert, James, and Lester Easterling; sister, Bobbie Jean Davenport; and her mother, Mary Lurleen Easterling.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

