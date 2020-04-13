Jacqueline (McQuillan) Stout (November 3, 1944 – April 10, 2020)

Jacqueline (McQuillan) Stout joined her husband, mother, father and many others in heaven on the early morning of April 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

She was the second daughter born to Jack and Lola (Cassas) McQuillan November 3, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyo. After losing her mother during her teenage years she attended and graduated from Sheridan Girls School in Sheridan, Wyo. She mentioned several times how that schooling prepared her to be the best person she could have been, giving her stability, direction and providing her many skills such as cooking, sewing and an education.

She graduated in 1962 and met Estes E. Stout shortly after by “taking dibs on the red head” as she would laugh about in telling the story of how they met. They married May 23, 1964 in Farson, Wyo. at the community center. Together they raised their family, E. Dean (Jill) Stout, Evanston Wyo., Bradley A. (Chris) Stout, Kerry L. Stout and Sunny S. (Tory) Thomas all of Rock Springs.

She was a truly unique daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and cousin to many. Those that knew her understood and appreciated her witty sense of humor (sarcasm) and will never forget her unending generosity to family.

She enjoyed reading, Christmas time baking, watching old westerns, gambling trips to Wendover and Vegas, family gatherings, spending time at the family upper Green River cabin and watching her many grandchildren in sporting events.

She worked for Mountain Bell telephone company as an operator later to transition into engineering with US West. She retired after more than 35 years of service.

She is survived by her children, sister Laurie Tyler of Odgen Utah; grandchildren, Jacqueline (Brad) Smith, Tyler (Becca) Stout, Megan Stout, Mariah Stout, Briley (Braxton) Hughes, Jack Stout, Caitlin Stout, Shea Stout, Jesse Stout-Olmos, Jennifer Stout-Olmos, Jaxon Stout-Carrillo, Joel Stout-Carrillo, Kody Thomas, Kade Thomas and Talon Thomas; great-grandchildren, Liam, Amelia and Evelyn Smith and Elliana Hughes; special cousins, Jolene Endres, Dax Endres, Rae Lynn (Steve) Larsen, Tanner McQuillan and Zac McQuillan; her niece, Cinda (Steve) Grover; nephews, Stan (Traci) Ingle and Mike (Kim) Ingle and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother-in-law Charles Tyler and nephew Jack Tyler, sister and brother-in-laws Arlene (Bill) Ingle, Ermalee (Pat) Brown, special aunt and uncle William Bay and June McQuillan, cousins Mike and Billy McQuillan and Erin Endres along with many others.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date.

“What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” – Helen Keller

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.