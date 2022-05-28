Jakob “Jake” Arthur Taggart (July 11, 1986 – May 25, 2022)

Jakob “Jake” Arthur Taggart

In Loving Memory of Jakob “Jake” Arthur Taggart

Jakob “Jake” Arthur Taggart gained his angel wings on May 25, 2022 at 2:22 a.m. He was born July 11, 1986 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Stephen C. Taggart and Maxine M. Yeager.

Jake grew up in Green River, Wyo. He attended Washington Elementary, and Lincoln middle school, and graduated in Green River with the class of 2005. He attended Salt Lake Community College and majored in auto technology.

Jake grew up loving anything outdoors, his brothers, his friends, and most of all baseball and the Broncos! Jake was a gentle giant with the most contagious smile and gave the best hugs! His vibrant personality lit up any room. There wasn’t a person Jake didn’t like. He was always doing something for someone else. Helping everyone out in any way he could. He was always last by his own choice. The most unselfish person you could ever know. He gave everyone the chance to be loved and treasured.

Jake was a very talented artist and was always doodling, drawing, and coloring. He always loved to help the boys make pictures or anything they needed help with. The boys had some pretty cool professional-looking projects at school!

Jake’s ultimate passion was his four boys. He was always playing with them, which was usually throwing balls of some sort. He was so proud of the boys in everything they did. He loved watching them participate in anything they were involved in.

Jake was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Gone but never forgotten and forever in our hearts!

The ones he leaves behind include his loving mother Maxine Yeager and Step Father Richard Smith, Two Brothers Stephen Jaye Taggart (wife Alyssa) and Skyler Rudy Taggart (Katie) of Utah, and one sister Ashley Dakota Yeager (Nathan Padvoiskis) of Green River. Four precious sons J.D. age 11, Jaxon age 9, Jayce age 6 and Jett age 3. The mother of his sons and long-time companion, Jessica Murphy (JT Schmidt) and her mother, Jake’s bonus mom whom he adored, Susan Murphy, all of Green River. Three brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony & Kylee Johnson of Green River, Abby Murphy & Tim Brown of Lander, and Emily Murphy and Gage Perrine of Thornton Colorado. His love and beautiful soul mate Jerilyn Gotschall and her 3 children, Bradyn age 18, Taisha age 16, and Kyran age 6. Loving grandparents Kathy & Darrel Miller of Green River and Donna Yeager of Mesquite, Nevada, Plus many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and hundreds of beloved friends.

Proceeded in death by his father Stephen C. Taggart, his paternal grandfather Arthur D. Taggart, his maternal grandfather Rudy J. Yeager, his uncle Steven Young, his cousin Oakley Young, and his aunt Patricia Mitchell.



A Venmo account has been set up to help with a memorial for his children.

Memorial service and celebration of life to take place June 26, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Sweetwater County Picnic Grounds 5 miles west of Green River.