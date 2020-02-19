James A. Derby (April 30, 1941 – February 15, 2020)

James A. Derby, 78, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Mr. Derby was born on April 30, 1941 in Riverton, Wyoming; the son of George Derby and Ruth Nelson.

He attended schools in Green River and Casper, Wyoming.

Mr. Derby served in the United States Army.

He worked for the City of Casper as a laborer for 4 years and the City of Mills for 6 years.

Mr. Derby enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping.

Survivors include two daughters, Stacy Cook of Seminole, Texas; Patricia “Patty” Lambert of Robertsdale, Alabama; one brother, Dean Derby of North Dakota; one sister, Mildred of Seattle, Washington; several grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, one great grandson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son; James Derby II, four sisters, and one brother.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.