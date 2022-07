James Armand Lipari, 75, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Wyoming for 52 years and a former resident of Roy, Utah. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.