James Arthur “Art” Kalivas (April 14, 1950 – April 12, 2021)

James Arthur “Art” Kalivas, 70, passed away Monday April 12, 2021 at Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He lived most of his life in Green River and spent several years snow birding to Mesquite, Nevada. He died following a courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer, surrounded by his family. God called him home as his work was complete, where he is now free from pain.

He was born April 14, 1950 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of John Kalivas and Irene Bekiarellis Kalivas.

Art attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1968 graduate of Green River High School with continued education at WCCC and UW.

James married Karen Larimore shortly after his high school graduation and they later divorced after sharing three sons.

He worked at OCI (Stauffer) for 38 years in various departments, retiring as a maintenance supervisor in 2010. He was a hard worker, very dedicated and took significant pride in his contributions.

Art was the embodiment of the old country and all that the American dream has to offer. His first tongue was Greek, and he always reverted to it when he was passionate about something. Because of this fluency he would often interject the two midsentence and go on as if everyone simply understood. As it turned out many of his close friends began using certain Greek phrases in normal, everyday conversation to his considerable delight.

One of his passions was music and he began a lifelong love affair with songs that would speak to him. He had a particular affinity for the Blues, much more so than most of the people he surrounded himself with. If you knew him very well, you’re smiling right now as you read this. He implemented Maintenance Monday for his weekly home chores. This cleared his calendar so he could play golf two or three times a week and he was a member at Rolling Green Country Club for most of his adult life. He cherished his time outdoors and pursued many different activities with quiet obsession throughout his life. Art took up woodworking over the past several years; he honed those skills and made many pieces for friends and family. He would simply radiate every time someone admired one of his projects. Art was an engaging, charismatic man with a kind heart and quick smile. He could light up a room and was the center and life of a party. If we ever figure out his Party Poker password, we’ll have a few million to play on.

Survivors include three sons, John Kalivas and wife Nina of Erie, Colorado; Paul Kalivas and wife Kym of Edmond, Oklahoma; Nicholas J. Kalivas of Farson, Wyoming; two brothers, Pete Kalivas and wife Carol of Green River, Wyoming; Artis Kalivas and wife Marlene of Green River, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Hannah; Samantha; Colton; Taylor; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, parents, and grandson, Wyatt L. Kalivas.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 405 N Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

The family respectfully requests donations in Art’s memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Greek Church, 405 N Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

