James Clifford “Willie” Wilson (December 17, 1955 – October 18, 2020)

James Clifford “Willie” Wilson, 64, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Willie was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1978 and a former resident of Riverton, Wyoming.

He was born December 17, 1955, in Riverton, Wyoming, the son of Richard “Dick” Wilson and Carline Wolff.

Willie attended schools in Casper, Wyoming, and was a 1974 graduate of Natrona County High School.

He married Julianne Jereb in Rock Springs, Wyoming August 22, 1981.

Mr. Wilson was employed by Coca Cola as a merchandiser for the past three years.

He was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy on the USS Constellation.

His interests included hunting, fishing, gambling, and bowling since 1984. He was an avid Wyoming Football and Basketball fan.

He enjoyed going to the Sweetwater Speedway to watch racing.

Survivors include his wife, Julianne Wilson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his mother, Carline Wilson of Green River, Wyoming; two sons, Christopher Jereb and wife Kristina of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Robert “Robbie” Wilson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Vicki Oliver and husband John of Green River, Wyoming; four brothers, Randy Wilson and wife Melanie of Suncity, Arizona, Allan Wilson and wife Tammy of Kemmerer, Wyoming, Chuck Wilson and wife Linda of Littleton, Colorado and David Wilson and wife Julie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Debbie Darrough and husband Dan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Kadenza Mallon, Aiden Mallon, Kyrie Jereb, Myriah Oliver, Ava Oliver and Michael Oliver; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by her father, Richard “Dick” Wilson, and one brother, Gordon Wilson.

Following cremation, services will be conducted at a later date.

