James E. Scott (August 12, 1957 – January 22, 2021)

James E. Scott of Rock Springs, passed away at his home on January 22, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on August 12, 1957 in Hammond, Indiana, to Hazel Iris (Bee) and Harold Victor Scott.

James was a family man. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his family. His interests included playing Dungeons and Dragons, Pokemon, football and family.

Survivors include brothers Harold Victor Scott Jr. (Scotty) and Dale Scott; sisters Denise Madison and Tina Burnley. He also had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and step nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, one brother Christopher Scott, two sisters Lisa Keith (Scott) and Ann Bowlby, one brother-in-law Roger (Gary) Eagle, and one sister-in-law Cynthia (Cindi) Scott.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com