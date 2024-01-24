James Edward Davis Sr. (February 13, 1952 – January 18, 2024)

James Edward Davis Sr.,71, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Rawlins, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 16 years and a former resident of Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was born February 13, 1952, in Knoxville, Tennessee; the son of Robert Glen Davis and Joyce Case.

Mr. Davis attended schools in Knoxville and was a 1970 graduate of Central High School.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served in Vietnam.

Mr. Davis worked for Allied Chemical for nine years and retired in 1985 as a Miner.

He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include two sons, James Edward Davis Jr. and wife Mindy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jason Todd Davis of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters Donna Leighanne Davis of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Carrie Halter and husband David of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Larry Davis and companion Kandale Sharp of Knoxville, Tennessee; Mark Davis and wife Rebecca of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Sharon Hall and husband Jay of Knoxville, Tennessee; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Robert Davis and one grandson, Alex Collins.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com