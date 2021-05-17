James Fernandez (April 16, 1953 – May 14, 2021)

James “He Says” Fernandez, 68, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Josephs in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on April 16, 1953 in Rock Springs; the son of Emilio C. Fernandez and Corina Gonzales.

Mr. Fernandez attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1972 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Jerrie McArthur on April 14, 1972 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and they later divorced but remained friends.

James was employed by Jim Bridger Power Plant for many years. He also worked for Sweetwater School District #1 in maintenance for eight years until ill health forced his retirement.

His interests included spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and dancing. He enjoyed his evening walks with his family.

Survivors include one son, James Jay “J.J.” Fernandez and wife Tracey of Longview, Texas; one daughter, Lynette Williams and

companion Jason Bernatis both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six brothers, LeRoy Fernandez, Ben Fernandez, Joe Fernandez and wife Frances, Paul Fernandez and wife Judy, Clarence Fernandez and wife Patty and Danny Fernandez and wife Nita all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sisters, Vivian Garreans, Bernice Romero, both of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Agnes Romero and husband Lawrence of Vaditos, New Mexico, eight grandchildren, Jayden Oden and husband Jordan, Jaco Fornengo, Damond Fornengo, Blair Fernandez and wife Emily, Tavis Williams, Kayleigh James Williams, McKayla Logan and husband Cameron, and Kolten Bernatis, five great-grandchildren; one aunt, Barbara Montoya of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Vincent Fernandez; one sister Lydia Padilla and one brother-in-law, Tuffy Romero.

Following Cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Fraternal Order of Eagles #151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

