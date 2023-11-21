James Harry Drinkle (December 15, 1933 – November 19, 2023)

James Harry Drinkle, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2023. He was a resident of Green River Wyoming since 1952 and was a former resident of Evanston, WY as well.

Born on December 15, 1933, in Spartanburg, SC, James lived a fulfilling life of nearly 90 years.

He married JoAnn Doty, in Green River, WY on April 6, 1957.

James was a dedicated and hardworking man. He was an Engineer and Planner for FMC until his retirement in 1994.

Apart from his professional life, James was an avid sports enthusiast. He loved golfing, bowling, and being outdoors hunting and fishing. James particularly cherished the time he spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife JoAnn Drinkle of Green River, WY; sons David Drinkle and wife Trina of Green River, WY, Derik Drinkle and wife Robin of Reno, NV; daughter Lynelle Ruiz and husband Dan of Topeka, KS; son in law Chuck Irish; grandchildren Marcea Hunter, Christy Aksamit, James Drinkle, Michael Drinkle, Daniel Drinkle, Ashley Moorhead, Deborah Newhouse, Daniel Ruiz, Gabrielle Rowe, Jeremiah Ruiz; 19 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father William Arthur and Bertha Elivia Drinkle, daughter Debra Irish, and brother Duane Drinkle.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Dr #5051, Green River, WY.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County. Condolences for the family can be placed at www.foxfh.com.