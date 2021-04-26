James Leroy “Popeye” Saylor ( February 19, 1931 – April 24, 2021)

James Leroy “Popeye” Saylor, 90, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born February 19, 1931 in Sutter, California.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War.

After his time in the service, he married Eileen Marshall in San Francisco, CA.

He was a professional truck driver for over 45 years, a profession he loved, where he learned thousands of jokes and was always willing to share them.

Survivors include his daughters Deborah Doak and husband Dennis, Lela Henderson and husband Charles; sons James Saylor Jr., Timothy Saylor; several grandchildren including Jennifer Antle and husband Dan, Brandy Gutierrez and husband Jason; as well as several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen Saylor and his son Daniel Saylor.

Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.

