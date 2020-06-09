James Noel Gardner (December 25, 1934 – June 7, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) — James Noel Gardner passed away on June 7, 2020, in Green River, Wyoming. He was born December 25, 1934, in Calumet, Michigan, to Edward and Ethel Gardner. As a youth, Jim had a scooter and built flat bottom boats to sell and fish in. He graduated to an Indian motorcycle prior to joining the army in 1953. He served in Alaska during the Korean War as an Engineer Equipment Repairman.

Out of the service, Jim married Joanne Ethel Juopperi and started work in a copper mine in northern Michigan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and was a member of the Chippewa tribe as heritage in Baraga, Michigan.

As the price of copper went down, Jim moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, in 1976, and worked for Pacific Power. Joanne died several years later as a result of a lengthy fight with cancer.

Jim met Mary Ruth Thomas and married her in 1990, then retired from Pacific Power. Jim and Mary lived in Green River and spent many days and evenings on the Flaming Gorge in their boat.

Mary died in 2014. Jim then devoted his time to the Lord, his church, grandkids, bird Bernie, and dog Toby.

Jim is survived by his sister Carol in Clearwater, Florida, four children, Glenn, Gregg, Lynn and Gene, and one step-daughter, Rebecca. Jim is also survived by nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.

Jim will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at The Harvestime Church of Wyoming, 167 E Railroad St, Green River, Wyoming.

Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.