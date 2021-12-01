James Stewart Ryans Jr. (February 23, 1971 – November 15, 2021)

James Stewart Ryans Jr.

James Stewart Ryans Jr., 50, passed away in Riverview, Florida at his home following a sudden illness. He was a resident of Florida for the past thirteen years and a former resident of Colorado.

He was born on February 23, 1971 in Norwalk, Connecticut; the son of James Stewart Ryans and Sharon Annette Ryans.

James attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1989 graduate of Green River High School.

He married Victoria Martin in Green River, Wyoming in 2001.

James worked in construction doing remodeling.

He enjoyed outdoor activities, including hunting, hiking, and fishing. James loved all sports, especially basketball and football. In high school he played linebacker, making the Shrine Bowl and traveling to New Zealand to play in the Down Under Bowl. After high school, James attended Dodge City Community College on a football scholarship and earned a degree in Music Video Business at the Art Institute of Dallas.

Survivors include his mother Sharon Stott and husband Thomas of Green River, Wyoming; father, James Stewart Ryans of Norwalk Connecticut; one brother Jerry Stott of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandfather Charles R. Pridgen of Colorado Springs, Colorado; uncle Charles Pridgen and wife Debbie of Port Angeles, Washington; uncle Jack Ryans and wife Carol of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; and aunt Diana Gorman and husband George of Billerica, Massachusetts.

He was preceded in death by his Paternal grandparents Major Jack and Estelle Ryans of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Maternal grandmother Alice M Pridgen of Calhan, Colorado; and Uncles Jerry and Joseph Pridgen.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 3, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North Street, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

