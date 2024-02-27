James Tuttle (October 19, 1941 – February 17, 2024)

James Tuttle, 82, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Tuscon Medical Center in Tuscon, Arizona. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 23 years and a former resident of California, Oregon, Montana, and Arizona. Mr. Tuttle was born October 19, 1941, in Visalia, California; the son of Jack Kirkman Tuttle and Florence Andreas.

He attended schools in California and was a 1959 graduate of Redwood High School. Mr. Tuttle also attended the University of the Pacific where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree. James married Janice Lynn Carter on July 10, 1959, in Visalia, California. James worked as an elementary teacher in the California Central Valley in his early years post-college and then transitioned as a rancher in Northern California for over 20 years. During that time he also incorporated his knowledge of real estate to assist in large ranch and land transactions. He and Janice had the opportunity to call the picturesque Southern Oregon Coast, the beautiful South Hills of Helena Montana, and the amazing desert landscape of Tucson all places of home over the past 30 years

James was born into a fifth-generation farming family which instilled his love for open land. He traveled extensively with his beloved wife of 64 years and loved the adventure of hunting with family. Mr. Tuttle pursued many dreams living in a multitude of states to be close to family. There was no doubt his passion ran deep for his family. He was most proud of his accomplished six grandchildren. His memory will live long and deep in our hearts.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Lynn Tuttle of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Martin Tuttle and wife Michelle of Clancy, Montana; Jeff Tuttle and wife Amy of Rock Springs; two daughters, Christen Tuttle of Spokane, Washington; Lynn Ann Oestreich and husband Dan of Windsor, Colorado; one sister, Sandra Tuttle of Red Bluff, California; six grandchildren, Aaron Tuttle; Sean Tuttle; Kelsey Tuttle; Kaylee Tuttle; Geneva Oestreich and Adam Oestreich.

He was preceded in death by his parents and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place, services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com