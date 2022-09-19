James Vale Mills (March 11, 1933 – September 15, 2022)

James Vale Mills, 89, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, peacefully at his daughter’s home surrounded by family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Saint Francis Catholic Church, 808 Arapahoe Street, Thermopolis, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. pn Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverside Cemetery, 1333 Canyon Hills Road in Thermopolis.