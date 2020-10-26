Jan Alan Rushing (September 14, 1948 – October 24, 2020)

Jan Alan Rushing, 72, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was a resident of Green River for over 40 years and is a former resident of California.

Jan was born September 14, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas; the son of Robert J. Rushing and Marie Bridges-Rushing- James.

Mr. Rushing attended schools in California and was an 1966 graduate of Emil R. Burkser High. Jan also earned a Bachelor’s of Art History Degree from San Jose State College along with a Bachelor’s of Arts Business Management from the University of Nevada.

Jan married Laura Kay Sanders in Green River, Wyoming, and she preceded him in death in 1995.

Mr. Rushing served in the United States Army National Guard and the Air Force Reserves.

Jan worked for FMC for 22 years until his retirement in 2010 as a maintenance supervisor/planner.

Jan had a love for spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed coaching sports and cheering on youth teams. His hobbies included woodworking, stained glass, metal work and loved to travel.

Jan was a member of the Church of Christ and the Lion’s Club in Green River and proud Ironworker for 18 years.

Survivors include his mother, Marie Bridges-Rushing-James of Rocklin, California; two sons, Matt Rushing and wife Brittany of Green River; Aaron Rushing of Casper, Wyoming; one brother, Larry Rushing of Red Bluff, California; five grandchildren, Gage; Rushing; Gabby Rushing; Hunter Rushing; Brooks Rushing and Caris Rushing.

Jan was preceded in death by his father, Robert Rushing; wife; Laura Rushing, step-father, Ken James; and one brother; Steve Rushing

Private Family Services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com