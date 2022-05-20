Jana Fox (July 25, 1963 – May 17, 2022)

Jana Fox, 58, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by family. She was a resident of Green River for 45 years and a former resident of California. Jana died from a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 25, 1963 in Huntington Beach, California; the daughter of Herbert Hopkins and Wanda Robinson.

Jana attended schools in Huntington Beach and Green River, Wyoming. She was a 1981 graduate of Green River High School. Mrs. Fox obtained her Cosmetology License.

She married Randy Fox on February 14, 1983 in Green River.

Jana worked at Aladdin’s Salon for 30 years as a Beautician until ill health forced her into retirement in 2021.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and gambling.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Fox of Green River; one son, Cody Fox and wife Amy of Green River; one daughter, Jena Hess and husband Jason of Green River; one brother, Lane Hopkins and wife Marcia of Phoenix, Arizona; two grandchildren, Paigelee Hess; Roland Fox; as well as several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Dee Hopkins and David Hopkins.

The family respectfully requests donations in Jana’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Please wear bright colors to the service in honor of Jana.

Cremation will take place: a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Union Congregational Mansface Episcopal Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming.