Jane Irene Wilson (October 16, 1924 – June 22, 2019)

Jane Irene Wilson, 94, of Rock Springs, WY, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Deer Trail Assisted Living Center. She had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Pinedale, WY, and Willits, CA.

Mrs. Wilson was born on October 16, 1924, in Willits, CA, the daughter of Benjamin William Christie and Cyrena Olive Mahurin.

Her interests included watching the Denver Broncos play with her dog Suki sitting on her lap and family reunions with her sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Survivors include her four sons Dan Coletti and wife Vicki of Rock Springs, WY, David Coletti and wife Kay of Cheyenne, WY, Tim Coletti and wife Bonnie of Pinedale, WY, and John Wilson of Rock Springs, WY; six grandchildren Carla Veesart and husband Brian, Joseph Coletti, Christie Christensen and husband Scott, Michael Coletti, Dana West and husband Keaton and Alycia Wilson; great-grandchildren Ethan Veesart, Regan Veesart, Joslyn Coletti, Parker Coletti, and Charlotte Roper. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Doug, Karen, Bob, Phil, Terry, Candy, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, granddaughter Kaylie Wilson, and nephew Rodney Keefe.

Cremation will take place and at her request, there will be no services. The family will hold a memorial in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her name be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.