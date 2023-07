Janell Susan Huff, 60, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following cremation, memorial service will be conducted on at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Rd., Rock Springs, WY 82901. Inurnment will take place in Rawlins, WY at a later date.