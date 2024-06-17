Janet Sue Hoyt (August 26, 1947 – May 14, 2024)

Janet Sue Hoyt, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She resided in Green River for over 50 years and was a former resident of Laramie, Wyoming. She was born August 26, 1947, in Laramie, Wyoming; the daughter of Delbert Eugene Cuthbertson and Mildred L. Pike.

Janet attended school in Laramie and graduated from Laramie High School in 1965. She married her soulmate William Joseph Hoyt in Laramie, Wyoming on December 18, 1965. Janet was a teacher’s aide for several years for Sweetwater County School District #2. She was also the aquatics instructor for Rusty Hinges for the city of Green River, Wyoming. She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi and was a Jayce Ette.

Janet was an active member of the Union Congregational Church in Green River, Wyoming. She was very crafty and skilled with her hands and enjoyed painting, such as landscape and toll painting, reading, and traveling.

Janet is survived by her husband of 58 years, William J. Hoyt of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Jennifer Caspersen and husband Jonathan of Jenks, Oklahoma; one brother, Richard Cuthbertson and wife Judy of Cheyenne, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Luke Caspersen; Jonah Caspersen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Mildred Cuthbertson; one son, Jeffrey Hoyt; one brother, Donald Cuthbertson; two sisters, Jean “Cuthbertson” Robbins and Judy “Cuthbertson” Turner.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations in Janet’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or to the charity of your choice.

