Janice Ann Summers (March 15, 1945 – April 15, 2021)

Janice Ann Summers, 76, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Janice was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 6 years of her life and a former resident of Casper, WY.

She was born on March 15, 1945 in Refugio, Texas, the daughter of JW Wiginton and Sue Britain.

Janice graduated from the Natrona County High School with the class of 1963 and worked as a bookkeeper for 40 years until her retirement in 2008.

She married Robert Joe Summers in Casper, WY in March of 1964, they later divorced.

Janice enjoyed spending her time listing to music, dancing, reading, traveling, going to Deadwood to gamble, walking and being in nature. She also loved spending time with her grandkids.

She helped to open a safe place for the women’s shelter in Thermopolis, WY.

Survivors include her son Jeff Summers and wife Misty of Casper, WY; brother Cecil Wiginton and wife Lynette also of Casper, WY; sister Chris Low of Mills, WY; beloved grandchildren Ashley Summers, Kamren Summers, Jacob Hintz, Chelsea Hintz, Hunter Hintz; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents JW and Sue Wiginton, son Danny Summers, brothers Ladd and Jerry Wiginton, and sister Carol Frady.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

