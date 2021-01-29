Janice Marie Keener (October 3, 1963 – January 28, 2021)

Janice Marie Keener, 75, of Rock Springs, passed away January 28, 2021 with her family by her side. She has been a Rock Springs resident since 1981 and a previous resident of Fort Worth, Texas.

Janice was born September 15, 1945 in Littlefield, TX, the daughter of Charles Newton Hood and Leona Elizabeth Lynch. She attended schools in Texas and graduated from Diamond Hill Jarvis High School, Fort Worth, Texas with the class of 1963. She received her associate’s degree in 2001 from WWCC.

She married Charles Martin Wills October 3, 1963 in Ft. Worth, TX. They had two children, Darla and Shelley. They divorced in 1974. Janice married David Wayne Keener on December 16, 1981 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

He preceded her in death October 8, 2013.

Janice worked for Halliburton retiring in 2006.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Rock Springs. She loved her time with the ladies of her prayer group. She enjoyed crocheting, taking scenic drives, and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include daughters Shelley Taylor and husband Walter of Rock Springs, and Darla Jones of Bear River, WY; brother Floyd Hood and wife Mae of Fort Worth, TX; sister Beverly Holmes and husband Ben of Weatherford, TX; grandchildren Randy Jones and wife Samantha, Brandy Jones, Sheila Newman and husband Nick, Jeremy Godfrey, Kevin Kennis, Brian Kennis, Alec Kennis and significant other Brittany Newman; great-grandchildren Kaden Newman, London Hamilton, Karson Newman, August Jones and Orion Jones; 10 nieces Debora Hood Johnson, Diana Hood Baquet, Denise Hood Pearson, Rudeen Bishop, Darlene Hood Johnson, Charlene Vawter and husband Mark, Teresa Burk and husband Ron, Penny Hood Alford and husband Rodney, Lorrie Hood, and Leslie Himes; nephews Jerry Hood and wife Shirley, Timothy Hood, Robin Hood and wife Melissa, Chris Himes and wife Jennifer, Todd Oberholzer, Kirk Oberholzer and wife Valerie.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Leona Hood, son-in-law Robert Jones, 6 brothers Fred, Jerry, Lloyd, Gordon, Paul and David Hood, 2 sisters Leota Hicks and Odena Oberholzer, 2 nieces Charlotte and Kathy Hood, 1 nephew Douglas Hicks.

A going home celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs, with Pastor Dave Brown officiating.

