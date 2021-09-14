Janis Faye Collins-Hutton (September 8, 1954 – September 13, 2021)

Janis Faye Collins-Hutton

Janis Faye Collins-Hutton, 67, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on September 8, 1954 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Dan Harvey Collins and Ruth Salone Ingram.

Janis attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1972 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Dickinson State University. Janis also earned an Associate’s Degree at Western Wyoming Community College in Mining Technology.

She married Fred-Hutton in Louisville, Kentucky in 1975; they had two daughters from this union and later divorced.

Janis worked at Solvay for 37 years and retired in 2020 as a surface maintenance mechanic.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church.

Janis loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed volunteering at Young at Heart Senior Center, watching television, playing slots and her dogs Joe and Jill.

Survivors include her two daughters, Windi Ruiz and husband Travis; Ruth Fredann Soto and husband Mario all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Q’alanya Reed of Denver, Colorado; Daniel Reed; Alex Ruiz; Erikka Soto; Alex Soto all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several aunts and uncles as well as cousins, Bruce Collins and wife Teresa; Willie Collins and wife Brenda Collins all of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edgar Collins; and many aunts and uncles.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Young at Hearts Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Masks will be required.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com