Jason Leon Doan (July 15, 1976 – July 12, 2019)

Jason Doan, 43, of Buffalo, Wyoming passed away July 12, 2019 at his home. He was born July 15, 1976 in Ogden, Utah, the son of Jerry George Doan and Betty Jean Williams Doan.

Jason attended schools in Mountain View, Wyoming. He was owner and manager of a field operation services company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his partner Marline Ozburn of Buffalo, WY; mother Betty Doan of Lyman, WY; sons Levi and Jacob Brumme of Buffalo; daughters Dayna Doan and boyfriend Ryan , Isabelle and Jaydin Doan, all of Buffalo; brother Jerry Doan and wife Tracey of Evanston, WY; sister Wendy Covolo and husband Brian of Lyman; grandchildren Averee Jayde, Oakln Leon, and one on the way (Jason Dean); several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Leon and Callie Doan, grandmother Lois Kovatch, father Jerry Doan, aunt Vickie Blalock, and niece Serenity Doan.

A Celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2018 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the services.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.