Jay A. Weidler (March 6, 1939 – July 11, 2019)

Jay A. Weidler, 80, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and is a former resident of Indiana.

Mr. Weidler was born on March 6, 1939, in Lake City, Michigan; the son of Benno Weidler and Bernice Joesey.

He attended schools in Lake City, Michigan and was a 1957 graduate of the Lake City High School.

Mr. Weidler married Delores Palen in Three Oaks, Michigan and she preceded him in death on February 4, 1987, in Wyoming. He later married Mary Jane Maes Pyneart in Plymouth, Indiana and she also preceded him in death on June 26, 2019.

Jay served in the United States Navy.

Mr. Weidler was part of the Carpenters Union and worked as a carpenter for 40 years until his retirement in 1999.

Jay was an avid woodcarver, outdoorsman and was a friend to all that knew him.

Survivors include two sons; Jay Weidler and wife Tina of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Robert Weidler and wife Kelly of Cheyenne, Wyoming, one daughter; Kelly Baker of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three step-sons, Ray Pyneart of Plymouth, Indiana, Terry Pyneart of Plymouth, Indiana, Mike Pyneart of Texas, one step-daughter; Stacy Pyneart of Plymouth, Indiana, one brother; William Weidler and wife Marie of Three Oaks, Michigan, his favorite niece; Desi Williams, as well as many grandchildren, and many more great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Delores, wife; Mary Jane, two brothers; one son; Benno, and one step-son Jay Pyneart.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com