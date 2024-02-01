Jay Pearson (March 7, 1963 – January 25, 2024)

Jay Pearson, 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at his home following a lengthy illness on January 25, 2024. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 13 years and a former resident of Pinedale, Wyoming, and Rupert, Idaho.

He was born March 7, 1963, in Rupert, Idaho; the son of Duane James Pearson and Edna Viola Gohl.

Jay married Laura Deonne Young in Rupert, Idaho on November 14, 1987. They were married for 36 years until she preceded him in death on February 19, 2019.

He got his hands dirty as a mechanic at Sun Roc for 13 years, repairing and maintaining everything from trucks to heavy equipment and everything in between.

Jay really enjoyed the outdoors. He would explore ghost towns, camp, and fish often. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Survivors include one son, Jacob Pearson and wife Kelsey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Audry Kennah of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Rebecca Guarasci and husband Anthony of Greeley, Colorado; one brother, Jules Pearson and wife Tonya of Filer, Idaho; four sisters, Tina Rose and husband Danny of Heyburn, Idaho; Joan Board and husband Nathan of Oregon; Patty Velasquez and husband Lewis of Heyburn, Idaho; Terry Bourquin of Oregon; five grandchildren, Jaylee; Reyni; Maddie; Kenzie; Cayden; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Pearson; parents; brother, Joya Pearson and sister Jeanine Gooden.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

