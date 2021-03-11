Jay Thomas Bennett (October 7, 1958 – February 6, 2021)

Jay Thomas Bennett, 62, passed away at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on Saturday, February 6, 2021. He was a former resident of New Mexico and Colorado.

He was born on October 7, 1958 in Fresno, CA, the son of Jewel T. Bennett and Mary Jane Berge.

Jay graduated from Montezuma High School and continued on to attend Snow Cat Schooling.

He worked as a construction specialist for Century Link for 33 years until his retirement on April 4th of 2013.

Jay married Anna Morales in Grants, NM on June 2, 1979.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Jay enjoyed spending his time hunting, playing softball, and being with his family and friends. He also loved watching his grandkids in all of their activities.

Survivors include his wife Anna Bennett of Rock Springs, WY; son Jay Bennett of Rock Springs, WY; daughter Nicole Bennett also of Rock Springs, WY; sisters Barbara Imm of Cortez, CO, Jannie Miera of Prairieville, LA, Cyndie Hockaday of Nashville, AR; grandchildren Amaya Bennett, Cienna Bennett, Adrian Bennett; as well as 4 nieces, and 2 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, and nephew Casey Bennett.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Father Bill Hill will be conducting.

