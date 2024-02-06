Jean Popp (March 30, 1942 – January 4, 2024)

Jean Popp, 81, passed away peacefully, with her son by her side, on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She was a resident of Spring Creek, Nevada for 15 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a sudden illness.

She was born March 30, 1942, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Jack Mitchelson and Jean Jones.

Jean attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1960 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Michael J. Popp on October 22, 1967, in Elko, Nevada and he preceded her in death in 2007.

In the last three years, Jean worked at 2 Wild Poppies Greenhouse and Nursery with her best friend, Heidie, helping her daughter-in-law grow flowers, and water and entertain customers. Many times, people came just to visit with Jean and Heidie. She had a true ability to make people feel right at home. Jean had a real green thumb and was very proud of the rose garden she grew at her home in Rock Springs.

Her interests included playing bunco, bowling, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

She was always present at her grandchildren’s sporting events, cheering them on and handing out snacks to the younger siblings, just as she had done years prior during her son, Mike’s, sporting career. Jean had a way with people, from her infectious laugh to her presence among friends, she was truly Grandma Jean to all.



She was a better-than-average bowler for many years. She played in many leagues in both Elko and Rock Springs and won several trophies for her efforts, including bowling in the National Tournament in Reno, NV.

Survivors include her three sons; Mike Popp and wife Molly of Spring Creek, Nevada, Kevin Macy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jerry Macy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers; Jack Macy and wife Vickie of Casper, Wyoming, Bruce Macy and wife Sherri of Rock Springs, Wyoming, nine grandchildren; Brittany Popp, Michael Popp, Trey Popp, Jerry Macy, Joey Macy, Steven Macy, Calvin Macy, Dustin Macy, Derek Macy,15 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Popp, parents, Jack and Tony Mitchelson, mother, Jean, father and mother-in-law, Michael and Jenny Popp, brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Bonnie Macy.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 12, 2024, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

