Jeanette Candy Mendenhall (February 14, 1962 – August 12, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 18, 2020) — Jeanette Candy Mendenhall, 58, passed away on August 12, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on February 14, 1962, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Joe Mendenhall and Hattie Anna Mendenhall.

She attended schools in Lander, Wyoming.

Jeanette met her husband Gilbert Kinney in Lander, Wyoming. They were later married at 3 Patches in Sweetwater County, Wyoming. He preceded her in death earlier this month on August 3, 2020. They are now resting together again.

Jeanette enjoyed spending her time outdoors, reading, being on motorcycles, listing to music, and watching movies.

Survivors include her brother, Kenneth Kinser of Okeechobee, Florida, sisters, Charlene Parks of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Loretta Bates of Vashon, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert, mother, Hattie Webster, brother, Dale Bates, nephews, Gordon Lawrence, Christopher McMillan, and her grandparents, John and Gertrude Hubbard.

Cremation will take place and there will be private family services held at a later date.

