Jeanette ‘Nettie’ Barney Wilson (May 7, 1956 – March 5, 2020)

Jeanette ‘Nettie’ Barney Wilson passed away at her home in Green River, WY, the evening of March 5, 2020, at the age of 63.

She was born May 7, 1956, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Nathan and Maxine (Stout) Barney, the fifth of eight children.

She met her soul mate, J. Clyde Wilson when she was just 16. They married on March 31, 1973, and, together, raised two sons.

Jeanette had a creative and artistic spirit. She attended WWCC. Among the classes she took, pottery was her favorite, making and even selling many beautiful pieces. She had many passions, but her fondness of animals inspired her to pursue a career in dog grooming. Jeanette had a deep love and appreciation for nature, a value she passed down to her children and grandchildren, whom she planted a garden with every year and taught to respect the earth. Traveling and exploring new places satisfied her eagerness for adventure, and sparked a love of camping and the outdoors. She had a very lively energy. If there was music, she was dancing and encouraging others around her to join in. Spending time with her family brought her the greatest joy. She loved reading to her grandkids and great-grandbabies. Instilling in them, the importance of books, by gifting them with meaningful inscriptions.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her husband, Clyde; sons, Coty (Kayleen) Wilson, and Danny (Rabun) Wilson; grandchildren, Trenton, Devon, Shady, Aimee, Max, and Sidda; great-grandchildren, Camrie and Brentlee, all of Green River, Wyoming; mother, Maxine Barney; sisters, Marilyn (Phil) Brierly, Carol (Bruce) Smith, and Sherrie Barney; brothers, Larry (Kaylene) Barney, Paul (Kathy) Barney, and Steven Barney; many cousins; mother-in-law, Gladys Wilson; sisters-in-law, Maridawn (Chris) Wadsworth, and Dixie (Tim) Yeates; brothers-in-law, Deward (Linda) Wilson, and Chad (Cindy) Wilson; a number of nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Danell Parsons.

She was preceded in death by her son, Sunny Wilson; father, Nathan Barney; sister Kathleen Barney; and father-in-law John Wilson.

Jeanette requested to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date.

